Hey ladies, Im back in business! My new adventure, Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dont Dry, takes me whatever the route or twist of fate from the end of the 80s directly into the 21st century and wow, how the world has changed!

In a point & click adventure Id call typical for the genre we mutually experience how I fall head-over-heels in love with Faith, the hot-to-trot assistant to the boss at Prune, a technology enterprise successful worldwide. Since even dating is done digitally nowadays, the first thing I have to do is to work on my score at Timber, the totally hip, cant-get-anywhere-without-it dating app where I date women, satisfy their needs, and accordingly pick up points for my Timber profile. And whenever I get a chance in between, always briefly check out a few new bikini pix at Instacrap the 21st century is gnarly smill!

Features:

- Leisure Suit Larry is coming in the 21st century and no, theres no word missing here

- Explore a lovingly designed, non-linear game world set in the modern world with over 30 handdrawn venues

- Use Timber, the ingame app, along with an innovative dating mechanism to date women, consequently improve your score at Timber, and ultimately clear the way to get to Faith, the women of your dreams

- Solve true-blue puzzles and interact with over 30 handdrawn characters