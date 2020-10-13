Little mechanic! Start the laptop & mobile repairing in your pro mechanic repair shop. Be the pro repairman to build and design the computer like a pro factory & manufacture the laptop motherboard. Use machines to fix the graphics card, CPU, DVD and other electricity supply objects on the main circuit board. Work like a crazy mechanic and repair guy and use a soldering machine to join all electrical stuff. Working on a computer board is the same as smart mobile phones. Along with builder and maker stuff also work as manager to handle all other factory games construction activities.

There are different repairing and fixing mini games in which you will learn how to repair and assemble broken factory machines. This laptop factory simulator game is full of interactive and interesting stuff. Be the best mobile phone maker and electric appliances builder to start the production. Now play this laptop factory game. Its time to take the laptop & mobile to electrical mechanic shops where they fix it and make it work properly. Become the best laptop & mobile repair mechanic to bring best out of you like a professional.

Open up the cell phone fixing store and start getting laptops & smartphones from customers across the city supermarkets. Every mobile has multiple defects so act like a pro mechanic to identify the damaged part and replace it with a new one. Mobile phone repairing and fixing is as much challenging as other mechanic games. Little mechanic! to repair the damaged cell phone, first remove the LCD touch screen of the phone in this repairing games for girls which is available free offline. Use clippers to take out the touch screen and now use the voltmeter to check the phone battery and other chip set parts.

Play & perform different repairing tasks & have extreme little mechanic factory worker fun! Electronics repair mechanic store is an awesome mechanical education game. Play this wonderful repairing simulator and experience the real time designing, making and decorating the damaged electronics!