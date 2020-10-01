New!!

The Lansinoh Baby 2.0 app simplifies tracking pumping sessions, breastfeeding, diaper changes and so much more! By seamlessly pairing with the Lansinoh Smartpump and Smartpump 2.0 through Bluetooth to automatically track pumping sessions, your busy days and new mommy brain have become easier to manage.

QUICKLY VIEW A SNAPSHOT OF YOUR DAY

A Dashboard and Timeline view allow you to quickly look for trends and changes, keep track of set reminders or missed sessions, and gain insights on you and babys daily routines.

EASILY TRACK PUMPING SESSIONS

Easily connect your Smartpump and Smartpump 2.0 via Bluetooth technology, with a built-in guide to help you learn your new pump! Seamlessly track pumping sessions from the moment your Smartpump or Smartpump 2.0 is turned on. The time and date stamp along with the easy-to-use breastmilk volume input provides a snapshot of your pumping trends. View your pump settings from the app, saving you one less hassle. Also, you can record sessions as a timer with any other breast pump, so you can keep all your milk production information in one place.

BREASTFEEDING BUDDY

Breastfeeding may be natural, but it does not always come naturally. The Baby 2.0 app records the time you start breastfeeding and the duration of that feed. It also keeps track of which side baby nursed from last. This way, you always know which side to start from the next time baby is hungry - one less thing for you to remember!

TRACK BOTTLE FEEDING

Keep track of what time baby had a bottle and how much baby ate.

DIRTY DIAPER DIARY

As a new mom, you may be surprised at how much you have to keep track of babys bathroom habits. The app creates a fun space to record babys wet and dirty diapers.

ENCYCLOPEDIA LANSINOH

After more than 30 years of supporting breastfeeding moms, Lansinoh has a great collection of information to help you on your journey. Get access to all of it and the answers to your questions at your fingertips even in the middle of the night.

We are here for you and are always looking for feedback. Please send any suggestions, ideas, or questions to app@lansinoh.com.

