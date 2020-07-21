Join or Sign In

Language Translator Translate All Voice & Text for Android

By Season Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Season Apps

Language Translator-translate All Voice & Text Best for Language Learners, for Travelers, Multinational Traders.

In This App You Can Get Translations in Different Ways. Take Photo or Image of Any Object to Translates. Put Your Speech or Voice to Get Instant Translations. Input Text Language Trans Will Tell You Its Translation and Pronunciation. Translate All is a Smart Way to Learn Different Lange Like Interpreter. When You Travel Foregen Country Audio Translator is a Great Helper

In Your Daily Translations Use It for Free.

App Features

Text Translates & Communicate Easily.

Voice Translator Translates Your Speeches Instantly

Camera Translation Take Photo to Get Translation

More Than 100+ Languages Supported

Popular in Features

OCR Technology, Translations is Much Easy

Quick English to Spanish Translator and Spanish to English Translations

Best Korean Translator Translate English to Korean

Accurate Vietnamese Language Translate English to Vietnamese Quickly

Russian Translator Translate English to Russian

Take Picture and Translate Easily

Chinese Translator Translation in Chinese With 100+ Accuracy

Best in All Language Translations

Trans English to Arabic

English to Chinese

Latin to English

Russian to English

Conversation in Spanish to English

Conversation in Vietnamese to English

Today Interpreter Translation is Most Important to Communicate With Other Peoples When to Travail Foregen Country You Need Translation to Talk Someone in His/her Lange is Most Important Many of the Saminors Held in Different Lange

To Understand Saninor/lectures You Will Need Interpreter

Many of the Other Apps Also Provide Translation but in Our App

You Will Get All of Translations for Free Translateall Provide More Accuracy. Interpreter in Different Lange for Free. We Check Daily User Rewires to Understand App Quality if Someone Tell Us Any Issue Well Will Resolve It as Soon as Possible

So Use Our App in Your Daily Usage Send Feedback About Our App

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6

General

Release July 21, 2020
Date Added July 21, 2020
Version 1.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

