Language Translator & Currency Converter for Android

By Studio Technology Free

Developer's Description

By Studio Technology

Language Translator:

Language Translator included all language in the word . Meaning of words are provided with definition.

this language translator Best app for easy and fast translations, which can be used like a dictionary,which provide Apx 180+ language.

If you are a student, tourist or traveler , it will helps you to learn the language! and understand other language..

Do you want to travel to other country and you don't know the that language? Are you translating a document and you don't know what does each word mean?

this language translator help you, always.

Add 180+ regional languages and country languages for accurate translation.

* You can easily Translate Your Speed to text with All language translate app.

* you use this apps and know about 180+ language.

Currency Converter:

Currency converter now provides you with the latest rates of 170+ currency exchange rates. Install Currency Converter and Forex Rate Calculator app and Calculate exchange rate with yourself around the world to determine foreign exchange rates which you can use offline as this is free offline Currency Converter. The easy interface allows user to:

i) Easily $ smart interact and calculate forex rate.

ii) Find and know foreign exchange currencies at one click.

iii) Free every whare offline currency exchange calculator.

iv) Quickly perform exchange rate calculation conversions.

v) Favorite foreign exchange rate list for easy and quick exchange rate calculations

Extra feature:-

Gold to euro converter

Silver to euro converter

Bitcoin to dollar converter

Palladium to dollar converter

Platinum to bitcoin converter.

All with today currency rates with updated every minute exchange rates for today

Use this apps and know Apx 170+ currency rate....

Your suggestions please give your feedback at..

studiotechnology1989@gmail.com

we will consider it and work on it.

Full Specifications

What's new in version version 36

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version version 36

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
