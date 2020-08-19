Join or Sign In

Lamb & Beef for Android

Developer's Description

The Master Chef certified Recipe App for true Lamb and Beef lovers!

Powered by www.LambandBeef.com

1000s of recipes with detailed step by step instructions, images and tips.

Interactive Cut Charts with detailed explanation of each cut.

True Aussie SteakMate - Handy tool to cook your steaks to perfection.

True Aussie RoastMate - Use this tool to cook the perfect roasts.

How-to instructional videos on recipes, cuts and cooking techniques.

Master Class videos on different cooking styles by the Arab world's first master chef, Tarek Ibrahim.

Nutrition Facts, Tips and Techniques.

Beautiful, easy to navigate intuitive design.

And best of all ITS FREE!

What's new in version 6.0

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020
Version 6.0

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 4.1 and up

