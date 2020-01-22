X

Lake Oahe - South & North Dakota Offline GPS Chart for Android

By MAPITECH LTD $2.99

MapiTech launches on the market the best official up-to-date NOAA RNC (raster) combined with S57 nautical charts (digital): marinas, wrecks, fishing spots, boat ramps, POI.

This app displays seamlessly the beauty of NOAA paper charts, a "look and feel" experience combined with S57 data.

You will be impressed how appealing the raster charts look, how easily you pan and zoom and ..there's much more you will like about Mapitech App.

The interactive menu is very intuitive, the maps are downloaded to the device itself, it works in OFFLINE mode. No need of Internet connection.

Chart details and performances of a professional GPS chart plotter at a minimal cost.

At glance:

It works without mobile coverage (OFFLINE)

Powerful search

Multiple overlays for different use (fishing, sailing or cruising)

ActiveCaptain community integration

KML KMZ GPX viewer and converter embedded in the app

Very detailed and updated charts

Waypoints

Markers & Favorites

Multiple tracks: Record your track, instant speed time, COG - course over ground

Geo - tagged photo management

Distance measure

Compass

GPS window with very detailed info

User friendly on latest android

Join the Captain community of 100.000+ boaters who write review and provide updated hazard info. Must have for all boaters!

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 4.2.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
