LAFIYA TELEHEALTH PLATFORM connects patients in urban & rural to clusters of board-certified doctors to remotely diagnose patients with precision with confidence. A suite of connected telehealth platforms aiming to help thousands of people especially in Urban and Rural communities to live a healthier happier and longer life. An innovative platform whose primary objective aims to bring access to healthcare across the world.

Affordable and 24/7 virtual access to certified Doctors anywhere, anytime for patients anywhere, anytime via smartphone, Tablet, and Lafiya walk-in mobile station kiosk that provides HD Video and interactive, digital medical devices without scheduling an appointment.

LAFIYA TELEHEALTH is putting health in the hands of consumers in remote and rural areas in worldwide seamlessly connects people to doctors to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions remotely enabling a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients using the device at home or community in a rural and remote area. Letting patients and doctors stay in touch efficiently adapting Lock-protected rooms with control and encrypted password with a High-quality Audio and video delivered with clarity and richness of Opus and VP8. Patients can also invite family members to join the room.

FEATURES OF LAFIYA APP

FOR PATIENTS: Consult a doctor over video call to receive the care you need.

On-Demand/Appoint video, audio or chat meeting with a doctor

Get instant treatment plan and prescriptions sent to a local pharmacy near your home and Access questions and answers

Free instant access to Lafiya artificial intelligence doctor called Dr. Bot to Assess medical guides, analyze symptoms

TALK TO CERTIFIED DOCTORS

Book Appointment with The Best Doctors, Get Instant Consultation and Prescription

GET INSTANT ACCESS TO HEALTHCARE SPECIALISTS

Instant access to medical, treatment, interactive care guides, reminders and notifications, follow-ups, and referrals, a prescription from Local and international network of doctors and specialists

DR BOT ASSESS SYMPTOMS

Artificial Intelligence Symptom Checker, Guide care, and Personalized Recommendations.

ASK ANY PERSONAL HEALTH QUESTIONS

Ask a doctor anything that worries you about your health and receive a confidential answer usually within a minute.

SEARCH CONTENT from doctor-answered questions and articles across various conditions.

FOR DOCTORS: Offer the convenience of telehealth visits to your patients.

Set up a profile and accept patient requests with Video/audio call

Write prescriptions, lab orders, and notes, etc.

DOCTOR VIRTUAL CARE to patients via video, voice, or chat and follow that up with treatment plans, prescriptions, referrals, lab tests, or even a second opinion (and get paid for doing it).

DOCTOR UNPARALLELED FOLLOW UP with interactive patient Care Guides linked to mobile alerts and reminders helping easily and effectively manage follow-ups and treatment plans.

HELP PEOPLE by answering patient questions and reviewing cases.

ELIMINATE THE WAITING ROOM for patients with seamless intake and pre-visit experiences using automated patient triaging, integrated calendars for online scheduling, and do it all from wherever you are, whenever patients need you.

CONNECT WITH COLLEAGUES through sharing your experiences and learning from your peers.

CONFIDENTIALITY

All communication between Doctor and Patients are end-to-end digitally encrypted to ensure privacy.