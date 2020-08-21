Ladybug Video Call & Chat Marinette Simulator is a simple application directed to fans Miraculous

it effortless to use choose your option calling and create an excellent discussion chat with fake video calling and texting conversation

Features:

-Ladybug Video Call & Chat Simulator Prank

- Run the application normally.

- I set the call.

- Ladybug voices will be played when you answer the call.

- video of Ladybug in her house will be played when you answer the call.

- have a texting conversation with Ladybug

- Answer the fake incoming call from the Marinette

NB: This application is simply an unofficial Fake Call for entertainment! If we infringe copyright, let us know, and it will be removed immediately.