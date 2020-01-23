Welcome to all, we hope this game will give all the excitement and hours of joy that you are looking for in this scary game of granny.

Lady Elsa Granny Chapter 2.1 Horror MOD is a new game of granny modded with a lady elsa chasing you and locking you in her house. You have 5 days to escape this scary mansion and to survive.

Be careful, if you get caught, she will beat you and restrain you again so make sure to be as sneaky as possible from the evil and scary granny.

Make sure to play over and over again even though it's a scary game, it is a really fun one where you can spend hours and hours of entertainement.

Granny which has tuned to a zombie in this case is the just the beginning, all the neighbors were turned to something and there is like a zombie granny, or a clown, or even a barbie granny.

We will update you soon with the other scary horror mod so you can enjoy them all.

Thank you and make sure to rate us so we can always improve.

Lady Elsa Granny Chapter 2.1 Horror MOD is now available for free !!