Ladder: Habit & Mood Tracker for iOS

By myladder Free

Developer's Description

By myladder

Ladder is your personalized mental wellness app that tracks how your actions, emotions, and thoughts impact your well-being. Build habits with an activity tracker, develop awareness with a CBT-based journal, and get actionable insights powered by data.

Our app focuses on helping you answer the most important question:

"How do the things I do impact my well-being?"

It was built to answer this question. We use machine learning to quantify how factors impact your mood levels and let you know what you can do about it.

Our goal is to you foster more self-efficacy and advocacy, to live healthier, happier lives.

With Ladder, you can:

GET A PERSONALIZED PLAN

- Set health goals and track behaviors

- Get started with guided habits and routines

- Stay on task with mindful reminders and a daily planner

BUILD EMOTIONAL AWARENESS AND CLARITY

- Track your daily mood levels

- Label your emotions and organize your thoughts

- Reflect with guided prompts in a cognitive journal

DISCOVER WHAT MATTERS TO YOU

- Understand what works and what doesn't, personally for you

- Get wellness reports and actionable insights powered by data

- Build self-efficacy and make long-term behavioral changes

MEDITATE. RELAX. FOCUS. SLEEP. BETTER.

- Nature soundscapes from all over the world

- Binaural beats engineered for your mind

- Courses by our expert partners coming soon!

CONNECT WITH US

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ladderapp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ladderapp

Twitter: https://twitter.com/myladderapp

If you have any questions, please reach out to us at hello@myladder.health

Privacy Policy: https://myladder.health/privacy-policy/

Terms of Service: https://myladder.health/terms-and-conditions

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

