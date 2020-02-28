X

Labo Halloween Car(6+) for Android

By Labo Lado Free

Developer's Description

By Labo Lado

"Labo Halloween Car is a delightfully creative app with an engaging game to bring your creation to life." -- fundamentallychildren

Design and build your own Halloween-themed car.

It's an app for kids 7+ years old.

This app comes with 30+ tutorials that walk you through the process step-by-step, or allows you to draw a car freely as you wish. You can decorate the car with thirteen different colors.Other add-ons include 25 sets of tires that can be customized in size and spacing, a lots halloween-theme stickers and lights for more flair. Once You are happy with their vehicle, you can then use it on one of 21 roads. Each road is a mini game and there are spooky obstacles to watch out for along the way!

Features:

1. 30+ creative and funny cars tutorials, with which you can learn how to create cars easily;

2. You can draw your own cars freely;

3. 25 sets of tires, 13 colors;

4. 38 different stickers and lights;

5. 21 roads to run the cars. Each road is a mini game and there are spooky obstacles to watch out for along the way;

6. Save you cars in gallery;

7. Share cars to the world, and browser or download cars created by others online.

- About Labo Lado:

We develop apps for kids that inspire creativity and pique curiosity.

We do not collect any personal information or include any third-party advertising.

- We value your feedback

Feel free to rate and review our app or feedback to our email: app@labolado.com.

- Need Help

Contact us 24/7 with any questions or comments: app@labolado.com

