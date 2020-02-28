"Labo Halloween Car is a delightfully creative app with an engaging game to bring your creation to life." -- fundamentallychildren
Design and build your own Halloween-themed car.
It's an app for kids 7+ years old.
This app comes with 30+ tutorials that walk you through the process step-by-step, or allows you to draw a car freely as you wish. You can decorate the car with thirteen different colors.Other add-ons include 25 sets of tires that can be customized in size and spacing, a lots halloween-theme stickers and lights for more flair. Once You are happy with their vehicle, you can then use it on one of 21 roads. Each road is a mini game and there are spooky obstacles to watch out for along the way!
Features:
1. 30+ creative and funny cars tutorials, with which you can learn how to create cars easily;
2. You can draw your own cars freely;
3. 25 sets of tires, 13 colors;
4. 38 different stickers and lights;
5. 21 roads to run the cars. Each road is a mini game and there are spooky obstacles to watch out for along the way;
6. Save you cars in gallery;
7. Share cars to the world, and browser or download cars created by others online.
- About Labo Lado:
We develop apps for kids that inspire creativity and pique curiosity.
We do not collect any personal information or include any third-party advertising.
- We value your feedback
Feel free to rate and review our app or feedback to our email: app@labolado.com.
- Need Help
Contact us 24/7 with any questions or comments: app@labolado.com
