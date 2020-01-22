X

Lab Notes & Diagnostic Tests for iOS

The only Mobile reference you need to explain, prepare, and care for patients before, during, and after common lab and diagnostic testing. Download the FREE app and view selected topics (Approximately 10% of the content is viewable in the free app and tapping on the locked content will launch the in-app purchase screen).

Based on: 3rd Edition

Author: Tracey B. Hopkins, BSN, RN

Publisher: F. A. Davis Company

ISBN-13: 978-0803644014

FULL DESCRIPTION:

A Daviss Notes Title! Lab Notes: Nurses' Guide to Lab & Diagnostic Tests, third edition is the portable reference you need to explain, prepare, and care for patients before, during, and after common lab and diagnostic testing.

Key Features

- Covers essentials for more than 400 lab and diagnostic tests.

- Includes lab tests, radiography, arteriography, nuclear- and non-nuclear imaging, endoscopy, organ function and electrophysiology tests.

- Identifies panic lab levels and nurse alerts.

- Features illustrations that show positioning and views, specimen tube top colors, and examples of X-ray, mammogram, CT scan, MRI, ultrasound, whole skeleton bone scan, and lung scan images.

- Offers patient education guidelines and tips.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

Locate a disease, symptom or medication in the fastest possible manner:

- Use "Spotlight Search" from Home screen

- Tap and Hold launch icon to open Last Topic, History, Favorites ..

- Navigate using multiple indices

- History to open frequently visited pages

- Bookmarks

NEVER FORGET ANYTHING:

Mark topics with relevant information:

- Rich-text notes

- Voice memos

- Annotations with scribble, doodle or text

You choose the method to note this regardless of the context you are in to ensure that the important facts are available whenever you access the topic, whether it is tomorrow or six months from now.

