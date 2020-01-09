X

La Voce d'Italia e il piu autorevole quotidiano in lingua italiana edito in America Latina. Fondato nel 1950 da Gaetano Bafile a Caracas, Premio Nacional de Periodismo nel 1965.

La Voce d'Italia is an Italian media outlet that specializes in providing news and current events though both digital and monthly printing to Italians living abroad. Headquartered in Caracas, Venezuela, the newspaper provides a direct cultural link to Italians living abroad by reviewing politics, sports, economic, and artistic current events in Italy through the scope of investigative journalistic reporting, as well as providing up-to-date interactive presentations and social media functions.

Founded in 1950 by Gaetano Bafile, La Voce d'Italia is the oldest continuously published Italian newspaper abroad. The newspaper is currently published on a monthly basis and provides a fully-functional online version updated daily. Apart from reporting on Italy and the Italian community in Venezuela, the newspaper has expanded towards reporting on Italian communities throughout the Americas, in particular the United States.

The app has great features like:

- Push messages to miss nothing

- Save article and read offline

- Night mode for dark design

- Share articles with friends quickly and easily

- Adjust font size

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.0

General

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 3.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
