X

La Runion : L'le Intense for Android

By ILE DE LA REUNION TOURISME Free

Developer's Description

By ILE DE LA REUNION TOURISME

Come and discover Reunion Island with the Ultimate Experience app.

Find all Reunions tourism professionals. More than 2300 establishments listed and regularly updated: hotels, guest rooms, holiday rentals, restaurants, table dhtes meals and inns, leisure activities, tours and transport providers etc. Take full advantage of their tracking information to find your way around more easily.

See live webcams of the Saint-Leu paraglider take-off site, or the beach of Trou d'eau.

Give your family something to dream about and create your own postcard to be sent from Reunion Island.

Want to get moving, get out and about or go for a stroll? With our diary, you can check out all the events on the island. To enjoy your leisure time, treat yourself to the many activities that are on offer: Hiking, trekking, canyoning, sailing, diving, thalassotherapy, SPA,

All this information is available offline thanks to the embedded data.

The Regional Tourism Committee also provides information about the latest tourist news in Reunion.

Share your special moments on Facebook and Twitter and find us on www.reunion.fr and our social networks.

Reunion: The Ultimate Experience is an application from the Mobitour brand for REUNION ISLAND TOURISM BOARD

Full Specifications

What's new in version 8.0-201910223

General

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020
Version 8.0-201910223

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Maps - Navigate & Explore

Free
Navigate your world faster and easier with Google Maps.
Android
Maps - Navigate & Explore

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
Android
Google Earth

MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

Free
Access worldwide offline maps with navigation, driving directions & traffic info.
Android
MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Free
Save money, save time and never pay full price for gas again.
Android
GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping