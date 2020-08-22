Sign in to add and modify your software
WEMG Mega 105.7FM is Philadelphias leading Spanishlanguage radio station and has been in serving its listeners for the past two decades. La Megas format is Spanish Hits blending Salsa, Latin pop, Merengue, Bachata, Reggaeton and Dance locally produced specifically for the larger Hispanic community. Our goal is to bring together the Spanish and American communities through music and a mutual appreciation of cultures.