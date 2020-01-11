The LS I $ave app, powered by BaZing, lets you take discounts anywhere you go!
Lake Shore Savings Bank customers can now redeem local coupons and online deals right from their phone. Simply present the coupon on your mobile phone to the retailer to instantly save on dining, shopping, traveling, and more. Get your discounts on the spot without paying for deals in advance.
Store all your favorite merchants and stay up to date on your current benefits.
Only members of LS I $ave (available through Lake Shore Savings Bank) can use the app and access these deals.
LS I $ave App Features:
No printing! Just present your mobile coupon to the retailer
Use most coupons as many times as you like
GPS - Find deals near you, at home, or wherever you travel
Over 300,000 deals all over the country, with more added every day
Save, view and remove local merchants to Favorites list
View all your other current BaZing benefits
Travel section for discounts on hotels, car rentals, entertainment, and more
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.