The LS I $ave app, powered by BaZing, lets you take discounts anywhere you go!

Lake Shore Savings Bank customers can now redeem local coupons and online deals right from their phone. Simply present the coupon on your mobile phone to the retailer to instantly save on dining, shopping, traveling, and more. Get your discounts on the spot without paying for deals in advance.

Store all your favorite merchants and stay up to date on your current benefits.

Only members of LS I $ave (available through Lake Shore Savings Bank) can use the app and access these deals.

LS I $ave App Features:

No printing! Just present your mobile coupon to the retailer

Use most coupons as many times as you like

GPS - Find deals near you, at home, or wherever you travel

Over 300,000 deals all over the country, with more added every day

Save, view and remove local merchants to Favorites list

View all your other current BaZing benefits

Travel section for discounts on hotels, car rentals, entertainment, and more