LOCODE (UN LOCODE & WORLD PORT LIST) for Android

By Dobrescu Cristian

Developer's Description

Data contained in this application :

- Approved and declared port facilities with contact details

- United Nations Code for Trade and Transport Locations by Country and Territory

Each record its listed with UNLOCODE,location type, short description of facility, and location, and contacts where available in original data

Features:

- offline use

- view location on map ( locations may be inaccurate )

- official contacts

- easy database updates to make sure you allays use the newest data available

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
