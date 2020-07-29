LOBSTR is a great way to get started with Stellar!

Simple, smooth and secure, it has all what it takes to manage your Lumens wisely.

Nice design, simple interface, clear instructions and ZERO fees will help you get the best experience.

Stellar Wallet LOBSTR is available as Android, iOS and web app.

Accessible and easy to use, the wallet has all what it takes to manage crypto in a smart way.

LOBSTR gives you full control of your Stellar Lumens. You can send and request transactions, follow XLM price with our charts and a lot more!

With LOBSTR your account is perfectly protected. All your personal data is encrypted, so you are the only person who can access your money.

Feature list:

Simplistic user-friendly interface

Google 2FA

Multisig

Stellar Assets support

PIN

Live charts

QR codes

Fingerprint support

Force touch

Support and FAQ

Push notifications upon the recent transactions

Smooth synchronization across all supported platforms

Safely stored data

https://lobstr.co/