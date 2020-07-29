Sign in to add and modify your software
LOBSTR is a great way to get started with Stellar!
Simple, smooth and secure, it has all what it takes to manage your Lumens wisely.
Nice design, simple interface, clear instructions and ZERO fees will help you get the best experience.
Stellar Wallet LOBSTR is available as Android, iOS and web app.
Accessible and easy to use, the wallet has all what it takes to manage crypto in a smart way.
LOBSTR gives you full control of your Stellar Lumens. You can send and request transactions, follow XLM price with our charts and a lot more!
With LOBSTR your account is perfectly protected. All your personal data is encrypted, so you are the only person who can access your money.
Feature list:
Simplistic user-friendly interface
Google 2FA
Multisig
Stellar Assets support
PIN
Live charts
QR codes
Fingerprint support
Force touch
Support and FAQ
Push notifications upon the recent transactions
Smooth synchronization across all supported platforms
Safely stored data
https://lobstr.co/