Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

LOBSTR Stellar Lumens Wallet. Simple & Secure app. for Android

By LOBSTR Stellar Wallet Free

Developer's Description

By LOBSTR Stellar Wallet

LOBSTR is a great way to get started with Stellar!

Simple, smooth and secure, it has all what it takes to manage your Lumens wisely.

Nice design, simple interface, clear instructions and ZERO fees will help you get the best experience.

Stellar Wallet LOBSTR is available as Android, iOS and web app.

Accessible and easy to use, the wallet has all what it takes to manage crypto in a smart way.

LOBSTR gives you full control of your Stellar Lumens. You can send and request transactions, follow XLM price with our charts and a lot more!

With LOBSTR your account is perfectly protected. All your personal data is encrypted, so you are the only person who can access your money.

Feature list:

Simplistic user-friendly interface

Google 2FA

Multisig

Stellar Assets support

PIN

Live charts

QR codes

Fingerprint support

Force touch

Support and FAQ

Push notifications upon the recent transactions

Smooth synchronization across all supported platforms

Safely stored data

https://lobstr.co/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.2.0

General

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 5.2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now