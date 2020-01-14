Chili's LINC is a free app available to all Chili's restaurant Team Members. LINC enables instant access to job-related training, communications, broadcast videos and more. All of this digital content has been optimized to work seamlessly on the mobile app regardless of the device you're using.

To access LINC, Chili's Team Members must have a valid HotSchedules username and password. Whenever possible, a Wi-Fi connection is recommended in order to avoid or minimize cellular data usage.

Important note for Chili's Team Members: Download and usage of the LINC app is optional. If you prefer not to use the LINC app on your personal device, please consult your manager for alternative ways to access the content.