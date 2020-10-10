Join or Sign In

LGBT_ Lesbian Gay bisexual & Transgender community for Android

Developer's Description

This app is only for LGBT COMMUNITY all over the world.

This LGBT app is 100% free no subscription, No paid membership

This LGBT app is 100%safe and secure.

This app need no login request.

This app is simple and having different countries LGBT community in this app.

In this app there are many LGBT chat rooms and from where you can choose your favourite individual and chat it with in private massages.

You can send massages , videos ,photos.

You have options to delete your account and block the user who is misbehaving and you can report it .

WELL OUR AIM IS TO UNIT LGBT COMMUNITY IN ONE PLATFORM AND BE PART OF IT.

What's new in version 9.8

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020
Version 9.8

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
