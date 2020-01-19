Access your accounts when and where you want right in the palm of your hand. Its fast, secure and free access to your accounts anytime, anywhere. You have access to check your balances, pay bills and transfer money...while you are on the go!

Features:

Check your account balances

Review recent transactions

Transfer funds between your accounts

View and pay bills (you must be enrolled in bill pay within online banking)

You need to be enrolled in Online Banking to use this app. To enroll, visit our website or any location. Mobile banking is free to access, but messaging and data rates may apply.

Federally insured by the NCUA.