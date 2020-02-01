LFAs vision is to become a "football club for the people" where it is fully self-sustainable and economically viable through a strong bastion of community support.

LFAs mission is to create a tightly bonded family-like community based on their love for football and the club through the following:

- Dedicated programs for children with special needs

- Sponsored programs for children from lower income groups

- Structured football training with a personal touch

- Regular social football sessions for kids and adults

- Open social media interaction between club and members