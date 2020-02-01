X

LFA - L's Football Academy for iOS

By LEAPP Mobile Free

Developer's Description

By LEAPP Mobile

LFAs vision is to become a "football club for the people" where it is fully self-sustainable and economically viable through a strong bastion of community support.

LFAs mission is to create a tightly bonded family-like community based on their love for football and the club through the following:

- Dedicated programs for children with special needs

- Sponsored programs for children from lower income groups

- Structured football training with a personal touch

- Regular social football sessions for kids and adults

- Open social media interaction between club and members

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.4

General

Release February 1, 2020
Date Added February 1, 2020
Version 1.1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

ESPN: Live Sports & Scores

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
iOS
ESPN: Live Sports & Scores

fuboTV Live

Free
Never miss a game with fuboTV live streaming right to your Apple device.
iOS
fuboTV Live

MLB.com At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
iOS
MLB.com At Bat

NCAA March Madness Live - Men's College Basketball

Free
Watch every game live with the official app of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and...
iOS
NCAA March Madness Live - Men's College Basketball

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping