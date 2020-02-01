LFAs vision is to become a "football club for the people" where it is fully self-sustainable and economically viable through a strong bastion of community support.
LFAs mission is to create a tightly bonded family-like community based on their love for football and the club through the following:
- Dedicated programs for children with special needs
- Sponsored programs for children from lower income groups
- Structured football training with a personal touch
- Regular social football sessions for kids and adults
- Open social media interaction between club and members
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.