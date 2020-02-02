This is a Theme which will change the look of your icons. You must use Nova Launcher, Apex Launcher or Evie Launcher.

** Themes cannot be launched directly. See Installation instructions below. **

*** If you find bugs or have suggestions, please email me and do not post them as comments as I cannot reply to those and solve your issue. ***

Screen shots may include wall from the them itself or apps like Google Wallpaper.

INSTALLATION

Make sure Nova Launcher, Apex Launcher or Evie Launcher is compatible with your device before downloading.

Apex Launcher: Go to Apex Settings Theme Settings select the theme you just installed.

Nova Launcher: Go to Nova Settings Look and Feel select the icon pack of the LC Glass Theme you just installed.

Evie Launcher: Go to Settings (Long press on home screen) Settings Icon Pack and select the desired theme.

THEME TIPS

Nova Launcher or Apex Launcher or Evie Launcher is required to run.

Themes cannot be run directly, you must apply the theme from a launcher. See instructions in the INSTALLATION section.

