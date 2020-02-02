X

LC Pumpkin Theme for Nova/Apex Launcher for Android

By LC Droid Dev Free

Developer's Description

By LC Droid Dev

This is a Theme which will change the look of your icons. You must use Nova Launcher, Apex Launcher or Evie Launcher.

** Themes cannot be launched directly. See Installation instructions below. **

*** If you find bugs or have suggestions, please email me and do not post them as comments as I cannot reply to those and solve your issue. ***

Screen shots may include wall from the them itself or apps like Google Wallpaper.

INSTALLATION

Make sure Nova Launcher, Apex Launcher or Evie Launcher is compatible with your device before downloading.

Apex Launcher: Go to Apex Settings Theme Settings select the theme you just installed.

Nova Launcher: Go to Nova Settings Look and Feel select the icon pack of the LC Glass Theme you just installed.

Evie Launcher: Go to Settings (Long press on home screen) Settings Icon Pack and select the desired theme.

THEME TIPS

Nova Launcher or Apex Launcher or Evie Launcher is required to run.

Themes cannot be run directly, you must apply the theme from a launcher. See instructions in the INSTALLATION section.

Keywords: Glass Pumpkin thanksgiving Halloween trick or treat Theme Apex Evie Nova Launcher lcdroiddev lc droid dev

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.10

General

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020
Version 1.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping