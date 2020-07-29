Join or Sign In

LANGE Physician Assistant Q&A for Android

By Higher Learning Technologies Free

Developer's Description

By Higher Learning Technologies

Ace your PANCE or PANRE with 1,000+ exam-like questions and quizzes. With the LANGE Physician Assistant Examination app, you have everything you need to pass your exam!

Tired of lugging around heavy textbooks and review guides? Let Physician Assistant Q&A lighten your load. With questions and detailed answers covering topics included in the PANCE and PANRE exams, this app is a great place to solidify your exam knowledge.

Install the free version today and jump start your studying!

Subscribe to the Premium version and get access to:

1,000+ exam-like practice questions with explanations and pictures

350+ tough quiz questions

Immediate feedback to track your overall progress

In-depth statistics that display your strengths and weaknesses

Start studying today with the LANGE Physician Assistant Q&A app so you can achieve your goal of becoming a certified PA.

Pass the PANCE/PANRE: Download LANGE Physician Assistant Q&A today!

Get access to all questions when you subscribe:

1 Month: $19.99 / 1 month

3 Months: $59.99 / 3 months

Yearly: $99.99 / 12 months

This app offers three auto-renewing subscription options to help you pass your exam.

-Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

-Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

-Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal

-Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase

-Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable

These prices are for United States customers. Pricing in other countries may vary and actual charges may be converted to your local currency depending on the country of residence.

Our Customer Success Team is available from 9am to 5pm, Monday - Friday (except on major holidays). Call us at 319-246-5271 and email us at support@hltcorp.com with any questions.

Privacy Policy - http://builtbyhlt.com/privacy

Terms of Conditions - http://builtbyhlt.com/EULA

About the Authors:

Albert F. Simon, DHSc, PA-C - Professor and Chair, Department of Physician Assistant Studies, Arizona School of Health Sciences, A.T. Still University (Mesa, AZ).

Rachel Carlson, EdD, MSBS, PA-C, DFAAPA - Associate Professor and Director, Division of Physician Assistant Studies, Shenandoah University (Winchester, VA).

Bob McMullen, EdD, PA-C - Associate Professor and Director of Assessment Department of Physician Assistant Studies, Arizona School of Health Sciences, A.T. Still University (Mesa, AZ).

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.17.4848

General

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 6.17.4848

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

