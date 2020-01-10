X

L.R. Patent Financial Services for iOS

Welcome to the newest innovation in financial services. With our new app you can reach out anytime with questions, concerns and comments. Need an appointment? Schedule it easily here. Have a question about an investment or a concern about your portfolio? Just jot it down and we will get right back to you.

App users will also receive informative videos and articles, as well as timely information on economic trends, investment ideas, and changes in the marketplace. Well keep you up-to-date on financial matters, and you can easily respond and explore areas of interest. Best of all, youll have immediate access to our services any time the need arises.

With our app, you have personal financial consulting right when you want it, anytime, anyplace. Were here for you.

Release January 10, 2020
Date Added January 10, 2020

iOS
Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
