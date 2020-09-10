Join or Sign In

L'Oreal UK&I for iOS

With 32 world-famous brands selling in 130 countries, its easy to see why LOral are the worlds No. 1 cosmetics group. Even our brands are household names in their own right. From Ralph Lauren to Diesel; Maybelline to the Body Shop, if theres a name you love in cosmetics, theres a good chance its ours. Thats because we have the best talent in the business, constantly working to invent and revolutionise the industry.

We believe every day is a new day to explore and start new adventures, and thats reflected in the talent we recruit for our industrial placements, summer internships and spring insights. Youll be inventive and passionate; driven and talented. And well help you do great things with that talent, challenging you to push yourself and hone your skills. Opportunities are available across our UK offices, and are also available with our beauty retail brand The Body Shop International. Wherever you are and whatever you do, youll work on real projects for global brands, and make a palpable impact on our international success story.

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

