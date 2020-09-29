Join or Sign In

L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Maker for iOS

By Outright Games Limited

Developer's Description

By Outright Games Limited

Hey B.B.s, now is your chance to feature in your own official L.O.L. Surprise! Movie!

Create your very own L.O.L. Surprise! movies, stories, and videos! Select from tons of surprises to include in your movie! Choose backgrounds, props, and even music tracks too! Then, press record to capture your voice, and movements in the App bringing your L.O.L. Surprise! Story to life!

OPEN TONS OF SURPRISES!

Making great L.O.L. Surprise! movies requires a cast of fierce characters. Add bling to your L.O.L. Surprise! characters with fierce accessories and give them their own #OOTD. Which will you unwrap?!

MAKE YOUR OWN L.O.L. SURPRISE! MOVIES [AND ACTION!]

Youve seen The Winter Disco Movie, now it is time for you to take your place in the Directors chair!

Choose 3+ L.O.L. Surprise! dolls for every scene

Pose! #SELFIE

Choose your props, from Speakers to your own Vanity station

Unlock backgrounds including the Salon, Boutique and Concert Stage

Collect music tracks and fierce beats

YOUR VOICE TELLS THE STORY

Create and narrate your own L.O.L. Surprise! Story! Choose whether your story will be LAUGHS, DRAMA or a huge PARTY No doubt though, itll be fabulous. Bling it on!

SHARE YOUR CINE-LICIOUS MASTERPIECE WITH FRIENDS!

Simply download your *so extra* scene and send to your glam squad from your own photo reel.

PLAY ANYWHERE, ANYTIME!

Download and play offline

Download now and play for FREE!

SAFE AND FAMILY FRIENDLY

Age appropriate content tailored for audience

A safe and secure environment NO online play

Childrens privacy of information is of high importance to us: Voice recordings are only available in-App to the user and are not shared by Outright Games to any third-party companies

THIS APP CONTAINS:

The option to make in-app purchases using real money and authorization from your Apple ID.

Disabling password protection may result in unauthorized purchases. We strongly encourage you to keep it on, especially if children have access to your device.

Items to purchase using virtual currency, depending on the players progress in the game.

Any person who uses the app is required to adhere to the app's terms and conditions. MGA Entertainment, Inc remains the rights owner of any content created on the app and reserves the right to remove any such content from any platform that is deemed to be offensive or in violation of the terms and conditions.

You can learn more here https://lolsurprisemoviemaker.com/privacy-policy/ - Our privacy policy and terms of use for apps are accepted if you download this app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0480

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 1.0.0480

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
