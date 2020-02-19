Manage your L&N Visa Credit Card conveniently and securely from your mobile device. Our mobile credit card app offers on-the-go access to important account info and so much more!
Its fast, secure and FREE. With the L&N Visa Card app you can:
View recent and pending transactions.
View next payment amount and due date.
Make a payment credit card.
Report a card lost or stolen.
Raise a dispute on any transaction.
Activate your card.
Set up travel notification.
Retrieve CURewards points.
Set up card alerts and controls
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.