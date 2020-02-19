Manage your L&N Visa Credit Card conveniently and securely from your mobile device. Our mobile credit card app offers on-the-go access to important account info and so much more!

Its fast, secure and FREE. With the L&N Visa Card app you can:

View recent and pending transactions.

View next payment amount and due date.

Make a payment credit card.

Report a card lost or stolen.

Raise a dispute on any transaction.

Activate your card.

Set up travel notification.

Retrieve CURewards points.

Set up card alerts and controls