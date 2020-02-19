X

L&N Visa for iOS

By L & N FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Free

Developer's Description

By L & N FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Manage your L&N Visa Credit Card conveniently and securely from your mobile device. Our mobile credit card app offers on-the-go access to important account info and so much more!

Its fast, secure and FREE. With the L&N Visa Card app you can:

View recent and pending transactions.

View next payment amount and due date.

Make a payment credit card.

Report a card lost or stolen.

Raise a dispute on any transaction.

Activate your card.

Set up travel notification.

Retrieve CURewards points.

Set up card alerts and controls

Full Specifications

What's new in version 9.0.1

General

Release February 19, 2020
Date Added February 19, 2020
Version 9.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Blockchain - Bitcoin Wallet

Free
The World's Most Popular Bitcoin Wallet, featured in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.
iOS
Blockchain - Bitcoin Wallet

Venmo

Free
Make and share payments.
iOS
Venmo

PayPal - Send and request money safely

Free
Tap into your money.
iOS
PayPal - Send and request money safely

Mint: Personal Finance, Budget, Bills & Money

Free
Mint is the free, effortless way to manage your money in one place.
iOS
Mint: Personal Finance, Budget, Bills & Money

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping