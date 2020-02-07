The L&N Mobile App makes it easy for you to bank on the go - right from your iPhone or iPad!
Its fast, secure, FREE, and gives you more control of your finances. With L&N FCU Mobile, you can:
Check balances & transaction history
Pay bills
Deposit checks
Transfer money between L&N accounts
Locate L&N branches and ATMs
Check rates, apply for a loan & more!
To use L&N FCU Mobile, you must be an L&N member and enrolled in our Internet Banking service. To sign up, visit www.LNFCU.com
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.