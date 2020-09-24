Sign in to add and modify your software
Vision
The vision of the LIFF is to establish Lebanon as a center for local and international filmmakers to share global perspectives as well as independent thoughts to a large audience through film.
Mission
The mission of the LIFF is to promote independent film culture and encourage its development.
It is a platform to support and display the work of artists and filmmakers; a networking event that will bring together international and local professionals.