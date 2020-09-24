Join or Sign In

L.I.F.F for iOS

By Selwan Edmond Free

Developer's Description

By Selwan Edmond

Vision

The vision of the LIFF is to establish Lebanon as a center for local and international filmmakers to share global perspectives as well as independent thoughts to a large audience through film.

Mission

The mission of the LIFF is to promote independent film culture and encourage its development.

It is a platform to support and display the work of artists and filmmakers; a networking event that will bring together international and local professionals.

Release September 24, 2020
Date Added September 24, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
