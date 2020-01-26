LEffet helps you discover the best of London luxury retail and rewards you for whatever you spend in our partner stores.

Our network includes dozens of top brands in beautiful locations, including Tom Dixon, Boodles, Roksanda, Mappin & Webb, Turnbull & Asser, Temperley London and many other world-class luxury names. In the app you can browse photographs, maps, contact details and opening times and you can order an Uber right to the store. Best of all, youll earn rewards for any purchases you make when you get there!

Choose from 5% cashback into your PayPal or Alipay account, or 4 Asia Miles for every 1 that you spend at our partner stores. Once youve registered as a member on the free app and linked your membership to your PayPal, Alipay or Asia Miles account, just show your membership number when youre shopping in our partner stores and youll receive your rewards automatically!

Anyone can earn LEffet rewards, as long as they have an account with PayPal, Alipay or Asia Miles. The app is available in English, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese. L'Effet rewards can be earned at our 40+ luxury partners in London and all items qualify for L'Effet rewards EXCEPT for Patek Philippe and Rolex watches at Mappin & Webb and art and antiques at Connolly. You can earn rewards on sale items too.