Official App of the L.D. Bell Blue Raider Athletics

L.D. Bell High School

Hurst, Texas

Blue Raider fans can stay up to date around the clock from the convenience of their Android device. Cant make it to the game? Watch the LIVE broadcast. Need to know the score of last nights game? Receive FINAL score alerts moments after games are over, plus breaking news, rosters, and access all the official Twitter and Facebook accounts of L.D. Bell Athletics and Coaches.

Go Blue Raiders!

Features:

- Active Home Screen Dashboard: Recent News and Upcoming LIVE Broadcasts plus the Next 7 Days button for all upcoming games.

- News: Real-time breaking news from the Blue Raiders, post-game stories, daily columns, student athlete accomplishments, awards and more.

- Broadcasts: LIVE game and event broadcasts plus our Video-On-Demand library.

- Schedules: Current sport schedules and scores.

- Rosters: Current rosters by sport including jersey number, name, photo, position, height and grade.

- Social Media: Follow the L.D. Bell Blue Raiders Athletic Department, Coaches and Staff in one location.

- Supporters: Special Thanks to local boosters and supporters of L.D. Bell Blue Raider Athletics with a directory including website and in-app calling.

- Game and Broadcast Start Alerts

- FINAL Score Alerts

Content is managed by the L.D. Bell Blue Raider Athletic Department with help of high school students gaining valuable access to emerging and mobile technologies.

Thank you for supporting the L.D. Bell Blue Raiders.

Mascot Media is a Proud Supporter of High School Athletics!

