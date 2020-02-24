X

Kuwait Offers & Discounts application is an Shopping application for smartphones that run under the Android system and it shows the latest and new offers and discounts in Kuwait

and sends notification Alert as they are released daily

Tasawq Kuwait Offers & Discounts application shows all offers for all centers, shops, markets including Carrefour Hypermarkets Offers, City Centre Offers,, Geant Hypermarkets

Offers, Sultan Center Offers, Lulu Hypermarkets Offers, Gulf Mart Hypermarkets Offers.

Also Tasawq Kuwait Offers & Discounts shows Electronics, Mobiles Offers for Big Markets as Eureka, X-cite, BestAlYousifi, Rotal Center, quick Center, Samsung Al Andalus

Also Tasawq Kuwait Offers & Discounts shows last Car Deals and Travel Agencies and Trips Offers

Features of the application Kuwait offers

- Beautiful and easy to handle design

- Updating an immediate for Offers

- notification for new added offers

- The ability to save offers in the Favorites menu

- The ability to share offers

- Classification of offers according to the stores and markets

What's new in version 2.1

Release February 24, 2020
Date Added February 24, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
