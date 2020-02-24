X

Breaking Kuwait News in English now plus Kuwaiti Streaming Radio instantly at your fingertips, with notifications support! Get the latest News from Kuwait including updates on the its economy, oil production, university, airport, travel/tourism and more. Individual news sections dedicated to Kuwait City, Al Ahmadi, Hawally, Salmiya & Subah Alsalim will keep you informed about local news happenings there. Enjoy streaming Kuwait Radio stations offering Arabic News/Talk & Music radio stations.

Main features include:

* Latest Kuwaiti news in English plus local updates from Kuwait City, Al Ahmadi, Hawally, Salmiya & Subah Alsalim

* Pull to refresh each news section, plus sort the news by Relevance or Date

* Streaming Kuwait radio stations with background audio support

* Informative and interesting videos about Kuwait on travel, sports, food & other topics

* Notifications support so you do not miss the important news headlines

Please note that you can upgrade to the Pro version via an in-app purchase which provides the following additional benefits:

* No in-app ads

* Additional Kuwait News per section

* 6 Extra Kuwait Streaming Radio Stations to enjoy

* News coverage of additional cities including Al Farwaniyah, Fahaheel, Rumaithiya & Riqqa

Release February 24, 2020
Date Added February 24, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

