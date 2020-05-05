Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Kurasa Tanzania, brings you latest news, online newspapers, music, videos, jobs, fashion and more from blogs & websites. Explore topics like, business, politics, sports, events, food recipes & more.
FEATURES:
Automatic updates & notifications
Search to add more rss feeds/blogs/sites
Swipe left/right to navigate
Podcast: audio & video downloads
Share articles via social media
Enjoy breaking news & Tanzania online newspapers
Watch best video news/tv from Tanzanian YouTube channels
Browse/search for more topics like music, songs, fashion, technology, blogs, comedy, jobs, celebrity gossip & more