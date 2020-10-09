Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
As BDSM has become more mainstream it is important that people become informed and educated about the truth of the BDSM community instead of letting inaccurate books and movies shape minds, opinions, and lifestyles in a way that is both incorrect and unhealthy. Myself and guests will dive deep into all sides of the lifestyle to paint an accurate, informed, and unbiased picture of BDSM and the surprising truth behind the psychology of participants.