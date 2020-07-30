Join or Sign In

Kukun: Home Remodeling Costs & ROI for Android

By Kukun, Inc Free

Developer's Description

By Kukun, Inc

With Kukun's home remodeling app, you can estimate the cost of remodeling projects on the spot in real time, calculate the return on investment (ROI) of those projects, find a contractor in your neighborhood and see a summary of their online presence in one place, request a quote, find a loan that best suits your needs and get connected with the right lender.

Kukun's remodel cost calculator is one of the best home improvement apps that gives you results with great accuracy.

How does our estimator calculate the remodeling costs?

We take the the price points for labor and materials in the different areas of the US and make them useful for homeowners, homebuyers, real estate agents, brokers, loan officers, contractors, interior designers and architects.

We look at all construction permits including what it costs to renovate an entire home in any given neighborhood and then check homes that have been bought and sold twice within 5 to 10 years. We feed this data and other economic factors into our machine learning algorithm to forecast what your project will add in terms of equity to your house.

How does our 'Find a Pro' feature find contractors for you?

Our find a contractor or pro app feature uses permit data to find home renovation contractors close to you. All you have to do is enter your address in our app and we will find permits taken by your neighbors to identify the contractors who worked with them so you can ask your neighbors about them. We also look at other addresses where they have worked, check all contractors' online reviews across the internet, and then summarize it for you to make choosing the best professionals for your projects straightforward, hassle-free and intelligent. You can also see the type of projects they typically work in, what they specialize in, if they are licensed and every address they worked at.

How does 'Request a quote' work?

With 'Request a Quote' you can easily request a quote by sharing the estimate you created on our home remodel app with either a professional of your choice or with all the professionals within 60 miles of your address. Compare the quotes you get from the renovation professionals and select the right professional for free.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.4

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 2.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
