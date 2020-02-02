X

Krush Nova/Apex Theme for Android

By Stryker Originals Free

Developer's Description

By Stryker Originals

==Designed by Stryker Originals

This is my theme Krush. It is based off of my favorite color red. This is one of my favorite themes, and hopefully it is one of yours. This theme is red and fire hot!

**Read FAQ section of Krush app if you need instructions or more info on how to apply this icon pack.

Features:

-Material Design dashboard app

- 441 custom designed icons

-7 Cloud wallpapers

- Supports many of the popular launchers

- Icon request tool

Recommended launcher settings:

- Icon size set to 130%

Supported Launchers:

- Nova Launcher

- Apex Launcher

- Action Launcher

- Atom Launcher

- Aviate Launcher

- CM Theme Engine

- Holo Launcher

- Holo ICS Launcher

- KK Launcer

- L Launcher

- LG Home Launcher

- Lucid Launcher

- Mini Launcer

- S Launcher

- Smart Launcher

- Solo Launcher

- TSF Launcher

- Unicon Pro

Problems and Suggestions to: stryker.originals@gmail.com

