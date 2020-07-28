Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Krunchy Fried.Chicken for iOS

By Kristian Nicolo Free

Developer's Description

By Kristian Nicolo

Order food online in Stalybridge! It's so easy to use, fast and convenient. Try our new, online App which contains our entire takeaway menu.

Our Service

You can now order online, all your favourite dishes and many more delicious options, and have them delivered straight to your door in no time at all.

Here at Krunchy Fried Chicken we are constantly striving to improve our service and quality in order to give our customers the very best experience. As a result, we are finally proud to unveil and introduce our latest improvement, our new online ordering App! You can now relax at home and order your favourite, freshly prepared meals from Krunchy Fried Chicken, online. You can even pay online!

Any Queries

Krunchy Fried Chicken in Stalybridge will always be offering great food at affordable prices. Please feel free to browse our new App and place your order online.

Order Online

Thank you for visiting Krunchy Fried Chicken in Stalybridge. We hope you enjoy our online ordering App and your food.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Round Table Pizza Rewards

Free
You love Round Table Pizza.
iOS
Round Table Pizza Rewards

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now