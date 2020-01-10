X

Kristal.AI is an AI-driven Digital Wealth Management Platform that gives investors access to a range of sound investment strategies created and sponsored by leading independent advisors and portfolio managers across the globe.

Portfolio managers showcase their trading acumen through portfolios, branded as Kristals. Our advanced analytical algorithms evaluate each Kristal based on the risk profile associated, and rates/ ranks them based on a proven Ivy League criteria used to evaluate Mutual Funds and Hedge Funds. In parallel, our proprietary compliance engine and due diligence process ensures all trading strategies are vetted and approved before activation.

Investors can leverage our AI-powered recommendation system that conducts automated and regular portfolio advisory and allocation. Portfolio recommendations are executed in the investors own accounts with leading brokers integrated in the platform.

For more information, please watch the following videos:

* https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6W61zO9FKkk

* https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GlIOS6m8Tg

* https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0JOAlE1cfk

Download the Kristal app and you can (24/7):

1. Sign up for a new Kristal account or access your current one

2. Complete your KYC

3. Discover Kristals and invest in them

4. Get advice on the right investments

5. Track the value and performance of your current investments

And much more...

What's new in version 3.29

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

