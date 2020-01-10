Youre now able to make sophisticated trades on the go, anywhere you are, 24/7/365, with the Kraken Futures App.
We are a professional trading platform, trusted by private and institutional traders worldwide. With Kraken Futures you can go long and short on 5 different cryptocurrency trading pairs by up to 50x - allowing you to benefit from price swings or hedge your risk.
App Features:
Easy QR code sign in
View live orderbook and price chart
Advanced order types
Manage open positions and open orders
View account history
Why Kraken Futures?:
30% Revenue Share
Every week Kraken Futures pays out 30% of net fees collected to all active traders. No need to sign up for the program, every trader using the exchange is automatically enrolled - read more.
High performance trading engine
Every second makes a difference when trading volatile assets like cryptocurrencies. That's why we've built our trade engine to perform all crucial tasks at lightning speed. Margin and mark prices are calculated several times per second and you can close a position at market price in just two taps.
Seamless transfers between spot and futures markets
Easily transfer crypto between the Kraken Spot exchange and Kraken Futures to fund your margin balance, while still enjoying the industry-leading security of Kraken's cold storage.
Industry leading support
If you're awake, we are too. With hundreds of Client Engagement specialists around the globe, if you need help with your account we have a team of experts ready to assist you 24/7.
