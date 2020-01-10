Youre now able to make sophisticated trades on the go, anywhere you are, 24/7/365, with the Kraken Futures App.

We are a professional trading platform, trusted by private and institutional traders worldwide. With Kraken Futures you can go long and short on 5 different cryptocurrency trading pairs by up to 50x - allowing you to benefit from price swings or hedge your risk.

App Features:

Easy QR code sign in

View live orderbook and price chart

Advanced order types

Manage open positions and open orders

View account history

Why Kraken Futures?:

30% Revenue Share

Every week Kraken Futures pays out 30% of net fees collected to all active traders. No need to sign up for the program, every trader using the exchange is automatically enrolled - read more.

High performance trading engine

Every second makes a difference when trading volatile assets like cryptocurrencies. That's why we've built our trade engine to perform all crucial tasks at lightning speed. Margin and mark prices are calculated several times per second and you can close a position at market price in just two taps.

Seamless transfers between spot and futures markets

Easily transfer crypto between the Kraken Spot exchange and Kraken Futures to fund your margin balance, while still enjoying the industry-leading security of Kraken's cold storage.

Industry leading support

If you're awake, we are too. With hundreds of Client Engagement specialists around the globe, if you need help with your account we have a team of experts ready to assist you 24/7.