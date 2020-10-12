How to speak korean language for beginners?

You can speak korean language with 'KoreanTalk'!

'KoreanTalk' is your korean language learning app~!

A program that started since 1997 and that has been developed for over 20 years in

the United States,

we have always asked ourselves how can one learn and understand Hangul fluently.

What relationship does the brain have with a language and how can learning Hangul be easier.

For over 20 years, the learning Korean Program, KoreanTalk(Suda-Hangul) has been created and developed.

It was based on the relationship on how the brain learns a new foreign language.

It would be hard to just memorize the grammar, vocabulary, and everything that comes with a foreign language.

Since the beginning, learning Hangul has been just to start small and learn short sentences.

Most people would just try to memorize the sentence and not fully understand the language.

As you progress your studies, the difficulty of the language increases and it gets harder to memorize and learn. This causes people to give up.

If you cant understand a person speaking, then you will not be able to respond correctly. Ever since birth we have learned our language by listening to our parents and then repeating after them.

As we grow we go to school to learn how to read and write. When learning a foreign language, many people try to learn from a book.

Therefore many cannot understand what a person is saying unless they have a visual image.

Many people will also read a sentence before they listen to how the sentence sounds in order to understand it better.

However when they try it backwards they still cant hear it clearly.

Why is that? It is because we only practice to read well, but do not practice to listen correctly.

Thus people cannot truly understand and speak the language.

The brain can create words and sentences within 0.3 seconds without thinking. The brain can also recognize words and speech within 0.3 seconds.

When you can fully communicate in Hangul, you will realize that you truly understand and comprehend Hangul like it is your native tongue.

Compared to other languages, Hangul is unique where even advanced speakers can make mistakes in grammar and sentence patterns.

KoreanTalk(Suda-Hangul) was specifically designed to help teach Hangul from the basics to the advanced levels of Hangul. From the alphabet to a level of free communication.

KoreanTalk(Suda-Hangul) will help you memorize vocabulary, grammar, etc. to advanced speech.

Our programs will allow you to master Hangul from the very basics to as if you were speaking Hangul like it was a native language and will allow your brain to recall any Hangul within 0.3 seconds.

- After joining the membership, you can use Korean-Talk.

- Your trial includes up to 5 classes with 10 lessons each.

The Terms of Use : http://visionwork.kr/Korean_Talk/privacy/privacyandterm.html

You can learn Korean in online with subscription.

* Phonics & Quick Learning per month : You can use Phonics & Quick Learning for a month.

* All Programs per month : You can use all of programs for a month.

