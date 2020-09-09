KoolFM935 is an FM Radio Station with free-form programming that broadcasts music online. Founded in May 2020 by the KoolFive namely;

DJ Denz (Dennis Balacanao from Quezon City, PH)

DJ Ed ( Edgar Allan Linsangan from Quezon City, PH)

DJ Dayton (Mary Anne Lota Johnson from Ohio, USA)

DJ Echo (Danny Trinidad Colong from Laguna, PH)

Admin Connie (Connie Bautista from Hongkong)

BRIEF HISTORY

DJ Ed and DJ Denz met in a basketball game a decade earlier through a common friend. They became friends since then but later realized, they share the same passion for music when the latter became a listener to one of DJ Ed's radio gig.

Meanwhile, DJ Echo, DJ Dayton, Admin Connie and DJ Denz are friends since their childhood back in the Province of Dinagat Islands (PDI). Currently situated from different parts of the globe, they keep in touch through social media via KuyaKool International GC led by DJ Echo.

These five cool beings decided to join forces and built a venue to share their love for music to their listeners, friends and loved ones.

It was a great medium to fight boredom as well, that's for sure.

And the rest is history!