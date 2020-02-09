X

Kontra Classic - Metal Shooting Run & Gun for Android

By WB Game Classic Free

Developer's Description

By WB Game Classic

Metal The Soldier an Arcade game which is an action and thrilling game just to recall your childhood memories about Contra Rambo Solider. In game Metal Shooting Soldier kill all alien monsters by his gun and become an super contra. Metal Rambo Soldier shoot all alien monsters and save all people in the world like a super contra star.

* GAME FEATURES :

- Smallest apk size (Only 5MB)

- Classic shooting platform game run and gun-style shoot 'em ups contra, rambo.

- More than 20 level

- 40+ monsters type

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.0

General

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 1.4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PUBG MOBILE - 2nd Anniversary

Free
Parachute onto a remote 8x8 km island for a winner-takes-all showdown.
Android
PUBG MOBILE - 2nd Anniversary

Temple Run 2

Free
Navigate perilous cliffs, zip lines, mines, and forests as you try to escape with the cursed idol.
Android
Temple Run 2

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

$6.99
Save your family and take control of the streets.
Android
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Super Mario Run

Free
Enjoy a new kind of Mario game that you can play with one hand.
Android
Super Mario Run

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping