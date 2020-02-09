Metal The Soldier an Arcade game which is an action and thrilling game just to recall your childhood memories about Contra Rambo Solider. In game Metal Shooting Soldier kill all alien monsters by his gun and become an super contra. Metal Rambo Soldier shoot all alien monsters and save all people in the world like a super contra star.

* GAME FEATURES :

- Smallest apk size (Only 5MB)

- Classic shooting platform game run and gun-style shoot 'em ups contra, rambo.

- More than 20 level

- 40+ monsters type