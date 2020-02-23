The Most Innovative Fintech of The Year 2017 from Bisnis Indonesia.

Innovative Company in Providing Online Funding with Machine Learning, Category:

Financial Technology in 2017 & 2018 from Warta Ekonomi.

Winner of The Asian Banker Financial Innovation Showcase and Competition

Indonesia 2019, Category: Lending.

Top 6 finalists Visa Everywhere Initiative Indonesia 2019.

An award-winning super financial app registered & supervised by OJK.

You have heard, KoinWorks is the most loved P2P Lending platform in Indonesia. Today,

were bringing our new innovation as the First Super Financial App in Indonesia.

Now, you can access various financial needs right at your fingertips. Super cool, eh?

So, what makes us super? Come, get closer and listen.

First, we have KoinP2P!

It's a Peer to Peer Lending platform where you can start lending and make an impact with

as little as Rp100,000. Here, you have the power to choose loans based on your

preferences. Awesome!

KoinWorks is registered and supervised by Indonesia Financial Services Authorities (OJK)

with Registration Number: S-1862/NB.111/2017.

Fixed Return with KoinRobo!

Now, you can start lending automagically with our innovative machine learning to get a

fixed return within your preferred tenor.

KoinRobo will not only automate your funding but also make you engaged in the 'social

cause'! Distribute your funds into social cause-powered businesses such as female-led

businesses, businesses made in Indonesia, and more!

Just sit back, relax, and let our Robo run it all!

But, what if suddenly you need a loan but possess no collateral? Chill out, KoinBisnis is

ready to help!

Enjoy a business loan up to Rp2 billions to increase your sales.

With KoinBisnis, you can speed up the loan application process by connecting your bank

and store accounts. No need to carry a lot of files, waiting for weeks or even months. Just

focus on your business.

Got unexpected matters and youre unprepared? Apply for salary advance through

KoinEmployee and fulfill what matters most.

Hey wait, were not done yet. Stay with us.

Information About Loans:

Loan Amount (Plafond): Rp1 million - Rp2 billions

Monthly Interest Rate: 0.75% - 1.67% (Annual Flat Rate: 9% - 20%)

Tenor: 3 - 24 months

Fees:

Origination (Depends on Tenor): 0.75% - 5%

Administration: Rp150,000 - Rp200,000

Insurance: 0.10% - 1.25%

Late Fee: 6% of arrears amount (Depends on number of days)

Initial loan installment:

Loan Interest:

- (Interest Rate / Tenor) x Plafond

- (0.09 / 12) x Rp10,000,000 = Rp75,000

Total Loan Amount + Interest:

- Plafond + Interest = Rp10,000,000 + Rp75,000 = Rp10,075,000

Monthly Installment:

- (Plafond + Interest) / Tenor

- Rp10,075,000 / 12 = Rp839,583.33 per month

Plafond Received After Fee Deduction:

- Plafond - (Plafond x Origination Fee) - (Administration Fee) - (Insurance Fee)

- Rp10,000,000 - Rp75,000 - Rp150,000 - Rp10,000

- Youll get: Rp9,765,000 including fees

Funding Simulation:

Principal: Rp12,000,000

Tenor: 12 months

Rate: 10% Annual Flat Rate

Fee: 1% (Principal + Interest)

Calculation:

(Rp1,000,000 + Rp100,000) - Rp11,000 = Rp1,089,000

We have other cool features you surely dont want to miss:

1. Diversification: The easiest way to distribute and monitor all of your assets in one

dashboard, anywhere, anytime.

2. Partnered with reputable brands: Great partnership with Tokopedia, BukaLapak,

Shopee, Lazada, MOKA etc to create a great data integration.

3. Auto Purchase: Automate your funding based on the filters you have determined

beforehand.

4. Bank Connect: Whether you have BCA, Mandiri, BRI, CIMB Niaga, etc, just connect

your bank account securely for quick and easy loan approval & disbursement.

5. Store Connect: Connect your online stores and we will fetch your business data

automatically.

Well.. there are still many things wed like to share. But, it's time to feel how super we are

by yourself!

Download now!