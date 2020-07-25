Join or Sign In

Ko'uWai for iOS

Ko'uWai is an iOS mobile application that provides customers access Customer Account Portal.

The Kauai Department of Water, a semi-autonomous agency of the County of Kauai manages Kauais drinking water services, resources, and distribution systems. Its mission statement, Together, we provide safe, affordable and sufficient drinking water through wise management of our resources and with excellent customer service for the people of Kauai is embraced by the Department, its employees and the Board of Water Supply Members.

Together, we provide safe, affordable, sufficient drinking water through wise management of our resources and with excellent customer service for the people of Kauai.

Using the Ko'uWai mobile application, register, and log in to use the Customer Account Portal. Features within the portal include:

- Viewing customer account information.

- Using the payment feature to pay an outstanding balance by credit card or ACH.

- Contacting the website with any questions or issues that a customer may have.

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

