Knowledge@Wharton for Android

By Knowledge@Wharton Free

Developer's Description

By Knowledge@Wharton

Whether its technology in the U.S., finance in China or public policy in Brazil, we analyze trends and interview experts around the world to provide research and insights for your career.

FREE INSIGHTS FROM WHARTON

Trends analyses, book reviews and Wharton research

Interviews with industry leaders and Wharton faculty

Coverage of industry conferences and Wharton events

ENJOY ANYTIME

Personalize your newsfeed for topics that interest you

Discover what's most popular among fellow readers

Bookmark articles, videos and podcasts to read later

Download your bookmarks to enjoy offline anytime

Share with friends via email, SMS and social networks

ANYWHERE

Website: http://knowledge.wharton.upenn.edu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/knowledgeatwharton

Twitter: https://twitter.com/whartonknows

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/knowledge-wharton

SiriusXM: http://knowledge.wharton.upenn.edu/category/business-radio/

At Knowledge@Wharton, we love to hear what our readers think. What would you like to know more about? Send us an idea -- or two or three -- at kwinsights@wharton.upenn.edu.

Knowledge@Wharton is the digital business journal committed to sharing the intellectual capital of The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
