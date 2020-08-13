Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Whether its technology in the U.S., finance in China or public policy in Brazil, we analyze trends and interview experts around the world to provide research and insights for your career.
FREE INSIGHTS FROM WHARTON
Trends analyses, book reviews and Wharton research
Interviews with industry leaders and Wharton faculty
Coverage of industry conferences and Wharton events
ENJOY ANYTIME
Personalize your newsfeed for topics that interest you
Discover what's most popular among fellow readers
Bookmark articles, videos and podcasts to read later
Download your bookmarks to enjoy offline anytime
Share with friends via email, SMS and social networks
ANYWHERE
Website: http://knowledge.wharton.upenn.edu
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/knowledgeatwharton
Twitter: https://twitter.com/whartonknows
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/knowledge-wharton
SiriusXM: http://knowledge.wharton.upenn.edu/category/business-radio/
At Knowledge@Wharton, we love to hear what our readers think. What would you like to know more about? Send us an idea -- or two or three -- at kwinsights@wharton.upenn.edu.
Knowledge@Wharton is the digital business journal committed to sharing the intellectual capital of The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.