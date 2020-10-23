Sign in to add and modify your software
Know & Go! has been designed to help identify Early Childhood resources. This can be as simple as knowing where organizations are located, to finding professionals to help you with your child. Having a connection with community resources provides an added level of support that guarantees satisfactory learning and developmental programs. Know & Go! is dedicated to helping you and your family. Especially, if your child prepares to enter Kindergarten for the first time.