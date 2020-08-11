Sign in to add and modify your software
With Knots & Splices you will learn all the important knots and tricky splices the easiest way possible. In clear videos the author himself fabricates the knots and splices with his own hands in front of the viewers eyes explaining and commenting each step.
You can test the first chapter of Knots & Splices FREE OF CHARGE and you only pay via In-App-Payment for your choice of additional videos.
A list with all the available knots and splices and the corresponding prices will be shown at the end of this text.
You wish to learn the most useful seaman or climbing knots? Make your own regatta-style soft shackles? Master complicated splice techniques? Or, for example, you cannot remember how to start on an eye splice? No problem, with this app you will find help no matter if you are beginner or advanced.
Firstly, without commitment and free of charge, this app offers the following standard knots for download:
Two Half Hitches
Reef Knot
Bowline
Clove Hitch
Figure Eight
In total this app contains 50 extensive and commented videos for:
25 Knots (with variations shown the count is 32)
4 Different techniques for coiling, handling and belaying rope correctly
6 Whippings and seizings
15 Splices for laid, twisted, eight-plait, single braid, double braid and parallel core ropes. Splices for high-modulus ropes like Dyneema, Spectra a.o., also Soft Shackles, stripped sheets, anchor splices and rope-wire splices
This app offers the following 9 video-bundles at different prices:
(The videos can be bought separately as well at a minimal price)
1. Five Knots for Starters (free of charge):
Two Half Hitches
Reefknot
Bowline
Clove Hitch
Figure Eight
2. Ten Knots to Know:
Anchor Hitch
Rolling Hitch
Double Figure Eight
Scaffold Knot
Sheet Bend
Double Sheet Bend
Constrictor
Butterfly Knot
Lashing Knot
Marlinspike Hitch
3. Ten More Knots for the Advanced:
Bowline on the Bight
Zeppelin Bend
Carrick Bend
Overhand Bend / Water Knot
Double Constrictor
Munter Hitch
Prusik Knot
Icicle Hitch, The Ultimate Stopper
Sheepshank
Fast Anglers Loop, Flying Bowline
4. Coiling, Handling and Belaying Rope
Correctly:
Coiling Laid Rope
Coiling Braided Rope
Finishing a Coil Three Variations
Casting, Belaying and Hauling
5. Whippings and Seizings:
Whippings for Laid Rope
Plain Whipping
Palm & Needle Whipping
French Whipping
Drum Whipping
Seizing an Eye
6. Splicing Laid Rope:
Eye / Thimble Splice
Back Splice / Shackle Splice
Short Splice
7. Splicing Braided Rope:
Eye / Thimble Splice in Eight-Plait Rope
Eye / Thimble Splice in Single-Braid Rope
Eye / Thimble Splice in Double-Braid Rope
End-to-End Splice in Double-Braid Rope
Eye / Thimble Splice in Parallel-Core Braided Rope
8. Splicing High-Modulus Braided Rope and Soft Shackles:
Eye / Thimble Splice in Single-Braid High-Modulus Rope
Eye / Thimble Splice in Double-Braid High-Modulus Rope
Stripping the Cover
Rope Shackles / Soft Shackles
9. Splicing Rope to Wire and Chain:
Splicing Double-Braid Rope to Wire
Splicing Laid Rope to Chain
Splicing Eight-Plait Rope to Chain