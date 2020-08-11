With Knots & Splices you will learn all the important knots and tricky splices the easiest way possible. In clear videos the author himself fabricates the knots and splices with his own hands in front of the viewers eyes explaining and commenting each step.

You can test the first chapter of Knots & Splices FREE OF CHARGE and you only pay via In-App-Payment for your choice of additional videos.

A list with all the available knots and splices and the corresponding prices will be shown at the end of this text.

You wish to learn the most useful seaman or climbing knots? Make your own regatta-style soft shackles? Master complicated splice techniques? Or, for example, you cannot remember how to start on an eye splice? No problem, with this app you will find help no matter if you are beginner or advanced.

Firstly, without commitment and free of charge, this app offers the following standard knots for download:

Two Half Hitches

Reef Knot

Bowline

Clove Hitch

Figure Eight

In total this app contains 50 extensive and commented videos for:

25 Knots (with variations shown the count is 32)

4 Different techniques for coiling, handling and belaying rope correctly

6 Whippings and seizings

15 Splices for laid, twisted, eight-plait, single braid, double braid and parallel core ropes. Splices for high-modulus ropes like Dyneema, Spectra a.o., also Soft Shackles, stripped sheets, anchor splices and rope-wire splices

This app offers the following 9 video-bundles at different prices:

(The videos can be bought separately as well at a minimal price)

1. Five Knots for Starters (free of charge):

Two Half Hitches

Reefknot

Bowline

Clove Hitch

Figure Eight

2. Ten Knots to Know:

Anchor Hitch

Rolling Hitch

Double Figure Eight

Scaffold Knot

Sheet Bend

Double Sheet Bend

Constrictor

Butterfly Knot

Lashing Knot

Marlinspike Hitch

3. Ten More Knots for the Advanced:

Bowline on the Bight

Zeppelin Bend

Carrick Bend

Overhand Bend / Water Knot

Double Constrictor

Munter Hitch

Prusik Knot

Icicle Hitch, The Ultimate Stopper

Sheepshank

Fast Anglers Loop, Flying Bowline

4. Coiling, Handling and Belaying Rope

Correctly:

Coiling Laid Rope

Coiling Braided Rope

Finishing a Coil Three Variations

Casting, Belaying and Hauling

5. Whippings and Seizings:

Whippings for Laid Rope

Plain Whipping

Palm & Needle Whipping

French Whipping

Drum Whipping

Seizing an Eye

6. Splicing Laid Rope:

Eye / Thimble Splice

Back Splice / Shackle Splice

Short Splice

7. Splicing Braided Rope:

Eye / Thimble Splice in Eight-Plait Rope

Eye / Thimble Splice in Single-Braid Rope

Eye / Thimble Splice in Double-Braid Rope

End-to-End Splice in Double-Braid Rope

Eye / Thimble Splice in Parallel-Core Braided Rope

8. Splicing High-Modulus Braided Rope and Soft Shackles:

Eye / Thimble Splice in Single-Braid High-Modulus Rope

Eye / Thimble Splice in Double-Braid High-Modulus Rope

Stripping the Cover

Rope Shackles / Soft Shackles

9. Splicing Rope to Wire and Chain:

Splicing Double-Braid Rope to Wire

Splicing Laid Rope to Chain

Splicing Eight-Plait Rope to Chain